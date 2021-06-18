Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KCDMY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

