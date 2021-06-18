Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.