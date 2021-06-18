King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of CCEP opened at $62.45 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

