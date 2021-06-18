King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $354,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

