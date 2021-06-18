KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

KLXE opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.