Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 4,072,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,854. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

