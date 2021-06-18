Korea Investment CORP Has $41.06 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $41,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

