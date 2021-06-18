Korea Investment CORP Purchases 32,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $68,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

