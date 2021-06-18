Korea Investment CORP Sells 87,710 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,710 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.29% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $53,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

