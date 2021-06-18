L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $218.86. 1,720,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

