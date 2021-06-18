L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

