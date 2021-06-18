L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.