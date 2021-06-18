Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $639.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.94. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

