Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

