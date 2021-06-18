Lee-Martin Seymour Acquires 555,555 Shares of Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) Stock

Xref Limited (ASX:XF1) insider Lee-Martin Seymour acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$161,666.51 ($115,476.08).

About Xref

Xref Limited engages in the development of human resources technology that automates the candidate reference process for employers. The company offers Xref, an automated reference checking tool that provides reference checking and templates; talent sourcing; background checking and identity verification; analytics and insights; and security and compliance solutions.

