Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director John Strain Sells 12,095 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 59.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $149,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

