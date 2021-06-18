Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

LESL stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 438,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $11,761,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,412,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,865,183.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

