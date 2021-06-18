Libertas Partners Increases Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target to GBX 435

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Libertas Partners from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOTR. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

MOTR traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313.56 ($4.10). 131,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,396. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The firm has a market cap of £282.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.80.

In related news, insider Chris Morgan purchased 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30). Also, insider Adele Cooper purchased 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

