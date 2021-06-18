Libertas Partners Increases Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target to GBX 435

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Libertas Partners from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOTR. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
MOTR traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313.56 ($4.10). 131,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,396. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The firm has a market cap of £282.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.80.
About Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.
