Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £275.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.53.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

