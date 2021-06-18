Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £275.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.53.
Ted Baker Company Profile
