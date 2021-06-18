Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

