Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-60 million.

ZEV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 1,493,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

ZEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.