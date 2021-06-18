Linear Reaches Market Cap of $114.23 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Linear has a total market cap of $114.23 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00724724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00083521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,692,696,603 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.