LinkEye (LET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,433.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $156,433.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00133575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00180623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,383.30 or 1.00482977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002871 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

