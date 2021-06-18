Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $255,000 in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $40,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

PTICU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

