Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 614,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Assertio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 152.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

ASRT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.67. 10,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

