Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,221,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.72% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,497. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $905.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.98.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.