Littlejohn & Co. LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THMAU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of THMAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

