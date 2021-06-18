LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.42. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

