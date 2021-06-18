Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

