loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of LDI opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on loanDepot (LDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.