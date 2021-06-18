LocalCoinSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,689.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $894,617.88 and approximately $4,689.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00205165 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00634489 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

