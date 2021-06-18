Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,129. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

