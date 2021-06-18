Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 13,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 13,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72.

Loncor Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

