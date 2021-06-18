Loop Capital Boosts Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $29.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.