Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 898,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $591.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

