Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lumber Liquidators traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 1,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 510,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $586.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

