Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 470,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.04. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

