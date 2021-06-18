Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 481,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lydall by 5,630.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDL stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 103,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,264. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $599.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

