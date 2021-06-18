Lympo Market Capitalization Tops $11.99 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $166,642.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

