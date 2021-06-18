M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,418 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $739,000.

VBR opened at $173.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

