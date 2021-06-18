M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.30% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.43 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

