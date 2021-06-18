M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $417,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 426,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $136.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $139.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

