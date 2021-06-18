M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $146.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

