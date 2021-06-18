M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $63.35 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

