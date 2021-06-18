Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIC opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.