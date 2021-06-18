Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MIC opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.
