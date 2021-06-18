Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.22. 1,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,889. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.76. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

