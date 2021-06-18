Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,514,430 shares.The stock last traded at $89.44 and had previously closed at $91.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,237,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

