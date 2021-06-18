Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $23.75. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 24,991 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 346,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 275,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

