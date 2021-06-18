Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.2%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 41,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,885,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

