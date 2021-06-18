Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

