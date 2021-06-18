Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.41. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.29, with a volume of 556,334 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.02.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

